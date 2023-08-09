iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. 4,082,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

