iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.77. 240,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

