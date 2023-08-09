iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 2.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.04. 69,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,684. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

