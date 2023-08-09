Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 1,492,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,313. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

