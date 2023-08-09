Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.
Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
JXN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 939,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
