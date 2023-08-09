Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,540 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %
K stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 1,391,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellogg
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kellogg
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.