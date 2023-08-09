Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,540 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

K stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 1,391,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellogg

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.