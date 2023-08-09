Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

CLX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.14. 298,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

