Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $477.26 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,894,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,134 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 3.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $477,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.81. 417,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,016. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

