Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,515. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

