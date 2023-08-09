Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Moody’s worth $214,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.24. 151,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.94. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
