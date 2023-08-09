Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $304,977.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,717.76 or 1.00045142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00862023 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $325,549.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

