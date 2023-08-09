JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 15,000,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

