John Edward Hanson Sells 6,593 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 32,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

