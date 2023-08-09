John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,904. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.