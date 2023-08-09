John M. Roth Sells 2,500,000 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 370.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

