Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

