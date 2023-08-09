Jonathan D. Buck Sells 172 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 552.25 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 587.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

