JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 788,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,207,000 after acquiring an additional 549,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635 over the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

