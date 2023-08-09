JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $17.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 292,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,854. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,212,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

