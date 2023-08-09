JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 4,567,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,718. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

