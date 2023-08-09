Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. The company had a trading volume of 617,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,007. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

