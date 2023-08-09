Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,973 shares of company stock worth $3,090,031. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

COF traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.81. 1,914,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,521. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

