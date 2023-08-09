Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.