Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. 1,413,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

