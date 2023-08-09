Kava Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kava has a total market cap of $567.51 million and $9.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 681,602,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,593,329 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

