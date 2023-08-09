Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 185,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kemper

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

