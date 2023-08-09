KeyCorp Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284,411 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

