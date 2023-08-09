KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.