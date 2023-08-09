KeyCorp Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

TPX opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $54,024,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

