Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.25

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.25 and last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 150171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.46.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9586083 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.29%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.