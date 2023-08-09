KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

