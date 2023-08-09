KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 794,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,353. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.