KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

