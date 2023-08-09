KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KIO opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

