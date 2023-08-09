KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
KIO opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.