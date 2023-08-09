KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.46. 825,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,163. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

