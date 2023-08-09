Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 446,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62. Knife River has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knife River stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

