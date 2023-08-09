Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4179 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down €0.21 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.19 ($37.57). The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.85. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €24.80 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €35.51 ($39.02).

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of €23.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.