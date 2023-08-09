Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 94,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,499. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,667,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.