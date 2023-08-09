Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $131.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

