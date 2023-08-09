K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.48.

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.