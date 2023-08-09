Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.73 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.46 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 499,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,706. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

