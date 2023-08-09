KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €57.20 ($62.86) and last traded at €56.50 ($62.09). 7,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.20 ($61.76).
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.