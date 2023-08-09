Lake Street Capital Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $7.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

EXFY stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 1,862,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,823. The firm has a market cap of $348.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Expensify has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 425,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock worth $63,301,785. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

