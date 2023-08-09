Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 34,232 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 731,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 220,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,695. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.