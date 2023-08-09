Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.53. 89,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

