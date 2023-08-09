Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.68. The stock had a trading volume of 661,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

