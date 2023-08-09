Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,944 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 3,219,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

