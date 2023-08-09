Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,898,766 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.