Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.96. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

