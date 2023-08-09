Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

CVX traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.69. 7,440,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

